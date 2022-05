CM Interiors and KJ Works team up to remodel a primary bathroom for one local couple

SAN ANTONIO – Is it time to remodel that outdated bathroom? Get some inspiration from Cammie Malaga with CM Interiors. She teamed up with local company, KJ Works, to do a complete remodel for a couple’s primary bathroom.

"She loves pink and is not afraid to put it everywhere.” Cammie Malaga, CM Interiors

Click on the video below for part 1.

CM Interiors and KJ Works team up to remodel a primary bathroom for one Stone Oak couple

The remodel includes new tile, cabinets, tub and cosmetic updates.

The wishlist CM Interiors had to work with. (KSAT)

Sleek new sink is eye-popping. (KSAT)

Cammie wanted the sink to look like a dresser. The result is stunning. (KSAT)

The transformation in progress. (KSAT)

The big reveal. (KSAT)

For more information on CM Interiors click here.

For more information on KJ Works click here.