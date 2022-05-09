As seen on SA Live - Monday, May 9, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Home Improvement Show! Stephanie Pena Frost from Princess & The Monkey Home Décor has some home improvement hacks that may make your life a little easier!

Plus, Cammie Malaga from Cammie Malaga Interiors shows you how to pull off a bathroom makeover!

Then, from the bathroom to the kitchen. We’re showing you five great ideas for getting your cooking space in order from the experts at Flawlessly Functional Professional Organizing!

Also, give your backyard a little love with summer planting tips from Uprooted Gardens!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.