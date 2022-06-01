As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 1, 2022

As seen on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Elizabeth Dabney, manager at Bar Louie is here to show us some of their limited time items and how they are helping a good cause.

Plus, DIY graduation decorations with Stephanie Pena Frost from Princess and the Monkey!

Then, cheers to Father’s Day gift ideas from Glenffidich Whiskey!

We help you find the perfect pick-me-up at Archie’s Coffee!

Also, the folks from Once in A Wild are here with a petting zoo that comes to you!

We check in with Garcia Street Urban Farm, a four-acre farm right in the middle of San Antonio and find out how this mega-community garden is helping local families!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.