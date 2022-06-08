As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas is here to give us a tasty preview of Fredericksburg Peach Fest.

Then, we head out to the San Antonio Zoo to check out the fun kids are having at zoo summer camps and check out an interactive deep sea adventure!

Plus, more summer camp fun for kids to swing into at a golf camp for kids, First Tee San Antonio!

Also, we sample delicious cookies from Bakery Lorraine!

Do you have your Father’s Day gift yet? We have you covered with this list of ideas to shop local from Stephanie Pena Frost from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor:

Ad

The folks from Puff Puff Poms are here to show us some of her creative accessories and fill in us about an a Pride event she’s hosting this weekend!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.