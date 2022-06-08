90º

BREAKING NEWS

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Father’s Day gift ideas, summer camp fun + delicious cookies!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas is here to give us a tasty preview of Fredericksburg Peach Fest.

Then, we head out to the San Antonio Zoo to check out the fun kids are having at zoo summer camps and check out an interactive deep sea adventure!

Plus, more summer camp fun for kids to swing into at a golf camp for kids, First Tee San Antonio!

Also, we sample delicious cookies from Bakery Lorraine!

Do you have your Father’s Day gift yet? We have you covered with this list of ideas to shop local from Stephanie Pena Frost from Princess and the Monkey Home Decor:

The folks from Puff Puff Poms are here to show us some of her creative accessories and fill in us about an a Pride event she’s hosting this weekend!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook