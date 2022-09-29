As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, country music, seasonal coffee, barbecue and fall gardening!

For National Coffee Day, we are sipping on fall-flavored iced coffee from Matcha Monster to Candy Cane Mocha with What’s Brewing?

Java Jen takes us to Texas Grounds Coffee Company where they’re celebrating their brand-new second location. We learn what makes them unique.

Country duo Jerry DeLeon and Southbound celebrate their new single “Nineteen” with an SA Live Sound Session. The single comes out tomorrow at the 151 Saloon, where they are hosting a release party.

Want to learn how to get rid of bugs without harmful pesticides? Uprooted Gardens show us how to take care of our fall gardens and eliminate pesky bugs using organic methods.

We recap this year’s Grilling for Good charity event in support of local first responders.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.