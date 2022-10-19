54º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live-Wednesday, October 19, 2022

DIY Halloween decorations, “Chucky” star, creepy crawlies + costume contest

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Easy DIY Halloween home decorations. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, DIY Halloween decorations, “Chucky” star, creepy crawlies and a costume contest.

Want to decorate your home with spooky home decor? Cristy’s Casa De Colores shows us how to make DIY Halloween decorations sure to stand out.

Bjorgvin Arnarson plays “Devon” from the T.V. series “Chucky,” and he joins us to talk about season two of the show.

Celebrate the Halloween season with creepy crawlies from Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo at their upcoming spooky events.

Plus, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse tells us about their Halloween costume contest where you can enjoy savory food, face painting and pumpkin painting.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah Cervera is a senior communications major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a proud San Antonio native who strives to write stories that will positively impact and shape her community. In her spare time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family. She aspires to obtain a career in television as an anchor or reporter.

email