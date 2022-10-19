UTSA Roadrunners to take on North Texas Mean Green during Homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of year again when schools around the country celebrate Homecoming.

Homecoming is significant for most universities, as it is a way for former students to come back and visit the campus, attend a game and connect with old friends.

At UTSA, events run all week. From comedy shows to festivals with live music, food and games, there are many on-campus activities for students to get involved in. And to end the week, a UTSA Roadrunners football game.

This will be the 12th Homecoming football game in UTSA’s history.

Before the establishment of the university’s football team, homecoming was traditionally held during a home basketball game weekend in February.

UTSA will take on North Texas at the Alamodome. Currently, the Roadrunners are tied with the Mean Green atop the Conference USA standings with identical 3-0 league records.

Last year, UTSA’s undefeated streak came to an end after a tough loss to North Texas. Now UTSA looks to bring home the win, making this year’s match-up one you won’t want to miss.

Current students can get into the game for free by claiming their ticket online. All other Roadrunner fans can purchase a ticket through Ticketmaster.com.