Get prepared, understand your health needs during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period goes until Dec. 7, but now is the time to start thinking about your choices when it comes to your health. In partnership with Texas Medicare Solutions.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period goes until Dec. 7, but now is the time to start thinking about your choices when it comes to your health.

You may have heard that Medicare advantage plans will give seniors money back into their social security check. While this is true, speaking with a local licensed agent can provide you with more information on the Medicare advantage plans, as some have limitations.

“You wanna know what all those limitations are beforehand. There’s HMO plans that may give more money back, but of course you’re making some sacrifices. So really just getting to know what’s important to the individual can help us figure out what the right plan is for them,” Raul Gonzalez, owner of Texas Medicare Solutions, said.

Having a sit down to figure out what doctors you visit, what types of medicine you take and what things are important regarding your health can help when choosing a plan.

“Maybe you say, ‘you know what, I’m willing to change my doctor as long as I can find a plan that would help me save some money and those types of things,’ and those are where we help people,” Gonzalez said.

With some much information out there regarding Medicare, there can be some confusion. Gonzalez says some of the confusion he has seen regards Medicare Part C.

“Basically, it’s a Medicare Advantage Plan, its just a different way to use your Medicare,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says the value in working with a local licensed agent versus calling and just enrolling over the phone with a call center is that they are more familiar with specific plans in your city.

To speak with a licensed agent, call 210-864-5638 or visit www.txmedsolutions.com.