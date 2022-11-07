87º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 7, 2022

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, SA Live intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Here's what to do with that leftover Halloween candy! (pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mad Science Monday with leftover Halloween candy, the Air Force Band, the Floresville H.S. band goes to state and more!

Take your holiday meals to the next level with honey praline ham from Tony Chachere’s Creole Cuisine.

Get sciency with that leftover Halloween candy! Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio can show you how.

Run for a cause with the Animal Defense League’s Reindog run 5k and Kitty kids 1k!

Celebrate Veteran’s Day with a free concert from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West!

Plus, Floresville High School’s band is headed to state!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Lily Celeste Reimherr Buckert, 18, is an intern with SA Live and a senior communication major at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. A proud San Antonio native, she is passionate about celebrating her beloved city and community through her work.

email