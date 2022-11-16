Medicare checklist: Be prepared during the annual enrollment period

If you haven’t enrolled in Medicare or reviewed your plan, now is the time to do so. The Medicare Annual Enrollment is going on now through Dec. 7. In partnership with Health Texas.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you haven’t enrolled in Medicare or reviewed your plan, now is the time to do so. The Medicare Annual Enrollment is going on now through Dec. 7, and choosing a plan is one of the most important health and financial decisions a person can make.

When enrolling in a Medicare plan, HealthTexas Primary Care Doctors and UnitedHealthcare officials say you should confirm that your preferred doctors and hospitals are covered through the plan you’re considering.

Second, don’t forget about dental, vision and other added benefits. Original Medicare doesn’t cover services like dental and vision, but many Medicare Advantage plans do.

Don’t forget to make sure your medications are covered. Also, take advantage of wellness programs and other plan features that can support a healthy lifestyle, such as a gym membership.

Choosing a plan can feel complicated, so start with these steps. First, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your needs and review it to see if your benefits will change next year. Then, determine if the plan is still a good fit for your budget, looking at more than just the monthly premium but also deductibles and out-of-pocket fees.

For more information about UnitedHealthcare plans, you can visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or find educational information about Medicare by visiting GetToKnowMedicare.com.

You can also visit HealthTexas.org or stop in to anyone of their clinics during business hours, where they always have a licensed and trusted agent to review information.