Recipe: Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes

These crispy latkes pair well with sour cream and applesauce. Yum!

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever tried the crispy-fried goodness that is a latke? I love making these with my family for Hanukkah.

Serve your latkes warm with sour cream and applesauce on the side. Enjoy!

Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes

(Makes about 3 dozen)

Ingredients:

2 large russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters

1 large onion, peeled and cut into quarters

2 large eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Vegetable oil

Directions:

Step 1: Grate potatoes and onions using a box grater (you can also use a food processor with a coarse grating disc). Transfer the mixture to a clean dishtowel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible. (Wet mixture will not cook well.)

Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.

Step 3: In a medium pan over medium-high heat, pour in about a 1/4 inch of oil. To make sure the oil is hot, put a drop of batter in the pan - it should sizzle.

Once hot, take a big tablespoon of batter and drop it into the hot pan. Use a spatula to flatten and shape the batter into circles.

When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes.

Transfer the latkes to a plate with a paper towel on top to drain, and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Don’t forget to serve with sour cream and applesauce on the side!