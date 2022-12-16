Recipe: Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever tried the crispy-fried goodness that is a latke? I love making these with my family for Hanukkah.
Serve your latkes warm with sour cream and applesauce on the side. Enjoy!
Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes
(Makes about 3 dozen)
Ingredients:
- 2 large russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters
- 1 large onion, peeled and cut into quarters
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt)
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Vegetable oil
Directions:
Step 1: Grate potatoes and onions using a box grater (you can also use a food processor with a coarse grating disc). Transfer the mixture to a clean dishtowel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible. (Wet mixture will not cook well.)
Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.
Step 3: In a medium pan over medium-high heat, pour in about a 1/4 inch of oil. To make sure the oil is hot, put a drop of batter in the pan - it should sizzle.
Once hot, take a big tablespoon of batter and drop it into the hot pan. Use a spatula to flatten and shape the batter into circles.
When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes.
Transfer the latkes to a plate with a paper towel on top to drain, and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Don’t forget to serve with sour cream and applesauce on the side!