Recipe: Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes

Pair well with sour cream & applesauce

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

These crispy latkes pair well with sour cream and applesauce. Yum! (SA Live, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever tried the crispy-fried goodness that is a latke? I love making these with my family for Hanukkah.

Serve your latkes warm with sour cream and applesauce on the side. Enjoy!

Courtney’s Hanukkah Latkes

(Makes about 3 dozen)

Ingredients:

  • 2 large russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters
  • 1 large onion, peeled and cut into quarters
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • Vegetable oil

Directions:

Step 1: Grate potatoes and onions using a box grater (you can also use a food processor with a coarse grating disc). Transfer the mixture to a clean dishtowel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible. (Wet mixture will not cook well.)

Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.

Step 3: In a medium pan over medium-high heat, pour in about a 1/4 inch of oil. To make sure the oil is hot, put a drop of batter in the pan - it should sizzle.

Once hot, take a big tablespoon of batter and drop it into the hot pan. Use a spatula to flatten and shape the batter into circles.

When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes.

Transfer the latkes to a plate with a paper towel on top to drain, and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Don’t forget to serve with sour cream and applesauce on the side!

About the Authors:

Courtney Friedman is a KSAT anchor and reporter. She has an ongoing series called Loving in Fear, confronting Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She's also covered Hurricane Harvey, the shootings in Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe, and tornadoes throughout Texas. She’s a California native and proud Longhorn who loves calling SA home.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

