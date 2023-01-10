As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we have authentic Mexican food and a piano bar ambiance, a romantic getaway in the hill country, a local singer playing new music for us, and a local African American author who talks about how he incorporates his experience in children’s books.

Looking for a place to get great authentic Mexican food with a piano bar ambiance? Mi Familia is amping up the atmosphere to give customers a new meaning to the full dining experience.

Valentine’s day is only a month away and The Kendall Hill Country Inn has got you covered. This luxuriously elegant experience is devoted to satisfying any romantic getaway.

Michael James Carey performs two new singles off his new album coming out this Friday.

We talk to Chris Pittard, a local African American author whose written work has crossed multiple genres and children’s books inspired by his red-headed daughter.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.