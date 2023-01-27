Get inspired with these 5 decor trends on the rise in 2023

San Antonio – Magdalena Mendez is known for her home decor reels on TikTok and Instagram. You can find her on social media @experimentingwithdecor.

Here’s a look at some of her go-to trends to try in 2023:

1. Textured sofas - this includes velvet and tweed.

2. Sociable kitchens - this includes creating an inviting space

3. Lighting as statement pieces - this includes “conversation pieces” as light fixtures

4. Neutral Colors - this includes furniture and cabinets

5. Dark wood - Magdalena says this ONLY includes “splashes” of dark wood accent pieces, such as coffee tables

