Get inspired with these 5 decor trends on the rise in 2023

San Antonio – Magdalena Mendez is known for her home decor reels on TikTok and Instagram. You can find her on social media @experimentingwithdecor.
Here’s a look at some of her go-to trends to try in 2023:
1. Textured sofas - this includes velvet and tweed.
2. Sociable kitchens - this includes creating an inviting space
3. Lighting as statement pieces - this includes “conversation pieces” as light fixtures
4. Neutral Colors - this includes furniture and cabinets
5. Dark wood - Magdalena says this ONLY includes “splashes” of dark wood accent pieces, such as coffee tables
