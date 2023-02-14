As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 14, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we celebrate Valentine’s Day! Our guests cook dinner recipes, talk wedding trends, and bring flowers, pastries, and chocolate-covered toffee.

Chef Leo Aguirre Jr. joins us from Eat Fredericksburg Texas and makes three last-minute dishes that couples can make for Valentine’s Day a date night dinner at home.

Couture Events by Jill is on the show doing décor for tablespaces and talks wedding trends to look out for in 2023.

Doubleside Toffee Co. is making chocolate-covered almond toffee and new treats for Valentine’s Day.

A local event florist and bouquet designer from KB Flowers shows us her bouquets, boutonnieres, and corsages for this Valentine’s Day.

Pastry Chef, Grecia Ramos from 2M Smokehouse makes Valentine’s Day Sweets.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.