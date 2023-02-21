As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 21, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s “Fat Tuesday!” We celebrate the start of Mardi Gras with food, decorations and organic bath products.

Kela Nabors, owner of Organically Bath & Beauty joins us to share her organic and cruelty-free bath products. Plus, Jen and Mike make a Mardi Gras-inspired Bath Bomb.

If you’re looking for a seafood restaurant in Louisiana style, then Nuttin Betta is just the place for you. Jen chats with the Louisiana native chefs and tries their specialty Cajun dishes.

Chef Butch from Jerk Shack is here to bring a gumbo ya-ya special for Mardi Gras.

Gilbert Garibay from Amols’ Party & Fiesta Favors helps Mike and Jen celebrate Mardi Gras with easy to make last minute wreath.

For authentic New Orleans creole cuisine, Ma Harper from Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen is here to cook us some of her famous recipes.

Representing Mi Roti Caribbean Street Foods, Chef Butch returns to share one of their many Caribbean recipes.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.