As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 24, 2023

There's a new favorite spot for dogs to take their humans!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., your dog’s new favorite place to take their humans, National Whiskey Day cocktails, new royalty for the Fiesta season, an Easter celebration with your favorite Disney characters, a new cafeteria on the South Side and more!

Jen takes us to a new spot on the Northwest Side where your dogs can come along for the fun. Texas Dog Co. is a new dog park and beer garden where you can celebrate special occasions, attend events or just throw back a couple of brews with your furry best bud. There’s even an adoptable pup we’re featuring from Animal Defense League of Texas.

Taste of the Republic has a new feature for Fiesta - their very own King and Queen of the Republic! We’ll introduce you to their queen and chat about the fundraiser they’re hosting this Sunday.

Texas Sugar Daddies Cafeteria is brand-new and it’s on the South Side. We’re sampling their treats and eats.

National Whiskey Day is coming up on Monday, so we’re getting you ready with some whisky cocktails from Monkey Shoulder Whisky.

Make Easter even more special for your little ones with a Disney character celebration with Once Upon a Party! Some of your favorites will be joining us to explain.

And here’s a list of events happening around town this weekend:

San Antonio Roasted Corn Festival

TRB Make It Happen Car Show benefiting the Taft H.S. Raider Band

La Pachanga Fiesta Market, featuring the following vendors: El Retoñito, La Bravia Micheladas, Lemon By Ad, Viva Chabela, Que Bonita Crafts, Plantita Mami, Jason Layton Designs and Pawfect Creations By Abbey.

