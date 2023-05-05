85º

As Seen on SA Live - Cinco de Mayo - Friday, May 5, 2023

It’s a Cinco de Mayo celebration with cocktails, a local market, splatter art, succulent care & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Happy Cinco de Mayo Fri-yay! (Steven Chavez, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, it’s a Cinco de Mayo celebration! The perfect cocktails for your party, a local Cinco de Mayo market, splatter art Fri-yay fun, succulent care and more.

La Laguna Mariscos & Sushi stops by to make micheladas with us. If you mention SA Live, they’ll give you a free appetizer!

There are several Cinco de Mayo events around town this weekend, including a celebration tonight at Costa Pacifica with drink and food specials and a mini market, and the Cinco de Mayo Market hosted by Que Retro Arts Unidos at Rolling Oaks Mall tomorrow.

Fiona takes us to a fun date night or family outing spot near downtown. It’s called My Splatter Art and it’s just what it sounds like! Check it out for some Fri-yay fun.

A couple of things happening around town this weekend: San Antonio Comedy Nite tomorrow night and Power Rangers: Power Up! Tour tomorrow and Sunday at the Shops at La Cantera.

Next weekend, Chef Mary Lou Davis will be at Pop Madness at the San Antonio Central Library - don’t miss her for the cosplay fun! She stops by to give us a preview.

Doing some gardening this weekend? Jen give us some planting pointers with help from Lone Star Succulent Bar.

And we’re spinning the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel for a brand-new winner today! You can enter here to be the next insider to spin the wheel.

