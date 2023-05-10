As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Once in a Wild mobile and virtual zoo will bring exotic animals to your home.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s a Wild Wednesday! Plus, music legends, mother-daughter Krav Maga, brunch for Mom, a summer fashion show and free breakfast for teachers.

Once in a Wild mobile zoo is bringing crawly, slithery and shell-wearing critters to Historic Market Square for us today. You can book them for your next party or event.

Give Mom the gift of kicking butt! Jen takes us to a self-defense spot for mothers and daughters at STW Krav Maga.

Speaking of Mom, there’s a great spot on the Northwest Side where you can take her for brunch. Alamo Biscuit Co. shows us how they make Barbacoa Benedict.

Plus, a music legend and his singing wife join us for a chat ahead of their San Antonio visit. You can catch David Foster and Katharine McPhee tomorrow night at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Plus, a summer fashion show that benefits the Children’s Shelter with Roger Canamar Design (tickets here), and a deal of the day for teachers - free breakfast at Whataburger today through this Friday.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.