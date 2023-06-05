81º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, June 5, 2023

Chat with Supergirl, superhero-inspired treats, Alamo Drafthouse summer camp, JW Marriott resort, ice cream-themed vacation home & more

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Summer treats at Ice Ice Baby SA. (Ice Ice Baby SA, Ice Ice Baby SA 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., chat with Supergirl, superhero-inspired treats, Alamo Drafthouse summer camp, JW Marriott resort, an ice cream-themed vacation home and more.

The first Latina Supergirl, Sasha Calle, flies in to talk about her role in the upcoming superhero blockbuster The Flash, premiering on June 16.

From a water park to golfing, JW Marriott resort has the place for all of your staycation needs. You can find all of the details here.

Ice Ice Baby joins us to create custom frozen treat flavors inspired by The Flash, which is sure to have you zooming over to their shop.

Still looking for a summer camp for your kids? Alamo Drafthouse is here to deliver with their Kids Camp, perfect for kids of all ages.

My Curly Adventures invites us on a trip to an ice cream-themed vacation house in Waco and other fun spots around Texas.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.