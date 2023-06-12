81º

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, June 12, 2023

Mad Science Monday, Russell “Rush” Buckingham scholarship, delicious seafood, Tough Love Cookies, customizable wood wall designs, free outdoor movies & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Mad Science Monday gives us creative way to cool off! (Pexels, Pexels 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Mad Science Monday, Russell “Rush” Buckingham scholarship, delicious seafood, Tough Love Cookies, customizable wood wall designs, free outdoor movies and more.

Historic Market Square is competing to win Best Public Market in the Country 2023! Cast your vote here.

Celebrate Father’s Day right with Pinspiration’s DIY projects that are sure to be the perfect gift for Dad.

It’s Mad Science Monday and what better way to cool off than with some instant ice cream?

Costa Pacifica is serving us delicious seafood that brings the Mexican Coast vibe to Market Square.

The late radio DJ Russell “Rush” Buckingham is getting a scholarship in his honor, and we interview his former roommates to talk about their friend and his impact on the community. Click here to learn about how you can support their cause.

Tough Love Cookies is bringing the heat today with some of their tasty treats.

Travis Park is screening free movies with their “Movies by Moonlight” event that will be happening every Tuesday through July.

Dusty Saw Designs joins us to create customizable wood wall art designs that can make any memory special.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is an intern for SA Live.

email