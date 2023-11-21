As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 21, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we try Thanksgiving charcuterie from The Board Couple, Noche de Truvadores is happening this Friday, Jen previews Christmas at Boerne, Organically Bath & Beauty has fall scents + Marisel Salazar makes delicious fall recipes.

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving, but what is your favorite activity to do after the holiday is over? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

The Board Couple shows us how to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with the perfect charcuterie centerpiece, easy crostini ideas, and the best wine pairings for turkey.

Food writer Marisel Salazar has fall recipes with delicious Caribbean twists!

Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us to Boerne to preview their holiday event, Dickens on Main, and to take a look at The Christmas Shoppe, which celebrates all things Christmas year-round.

Organically Bath & Beauty makes body oils that hydrate the skin with scents perfect for the fall. Check out their Target catalog here.

La Familia Cortez will be hosting their Noche de Truvadores celebration featuring legendary musician Flaco Jimenez this Friday from 6 - 9 p.m. right here in Historic Market Square!

