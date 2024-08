Spoon and glass jar with creamy peanut butter on kitchen table.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank shares two quick and easy ideas to keep your kids going throughout the day.

A smoothie is always a simple on-the-go meal. Just pop the ingredients into a blender, pour and go.

Recommended Videos

But did you know you can make your own protein bars at home, too?

Check out the recipes below.

Chocolate peanut butter smoothie. (2024 San Antonio Food Bank)