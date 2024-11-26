As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 26, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an encore episode from the Historic Pearl on the River North in San Antonio!

Today’s Question of the Day: What’s your number one restaurant in town? Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Thanksgiving is just 2 short days away, and if you’re not a baker, you might be in the market to buy a few pies. The folks at Bakery Lorraine at the Pearl share their fresh-baked Thanksgiving pies and other desserts for the holiday.

Pullman Market at the Pearl is your go-to if you want a whole Thanksgiving meal. We feature their holiday menu items.

The Twig Book Shop at the Pearl brings books to life with its Friday storytime with Miss Anastasia Joy. We take you to the bookshop for a sneak peek.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.