SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 21, 2025

SA Home & Garden Show, how to make Italian chili, Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

The San Antonio Spring Home & Garden show runs today through Sunday at the Alamodome. (Pixabay, Copyright by Pixabay 2025.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live at the Alamodome for the San Antonio Home & Garden Show! Plus, how to make Italian chili, Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling and more.

Speaking of home projects, Jen takes us to the Alamodome for this weekend’s San Antonio Home & Garden Show! It runs today through Sunday.

We learn how to make Italian chili and about an upcoming event with Chef Kaius Experience.

A young local business owner shares his passion for crepes. We give you a taste of Rocky Mountain Crepes.

Our final Rodeo Spotlight features the guide dog training program at NEISD’s AMP High School.

Love local wrestling? Jada shares the story behind Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling, a Black-owned business on the rise this Black History Month.

Looking for things to do this weekend? There’s a list of local events here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

KSAT DEALS