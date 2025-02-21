🎀 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, National Margarita Day, San Antonio Zoo Locals Day

Welcome to the weekend!

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is wrapping up, with its final day set for this Sunday. As the rodeo draws to a close, the final lineup of artists includes Nate Smith, Nelly, and Dwight Yoakam.

Recommended Videos

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stop at North Star Mall on Saturday, and San Antonians can take a stroll at the San Antonio Zoo on Locals Day on Sunday.

But before you head out to any outdoor events, check out the weather forecast, as San Antonio is expected to continue experiencing cold temperatures.

Here are some things to do in the Alamo City this weekend:

Happening over the weekend:

“9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL”: The Wonder Theatre is bringing Dolly Parton’s musical “9 to 5″ to life on its mainstage. The shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. matinee on March 1. Tickets are available The Wonder Theatre is bringing Dolly Parton’s musical “9 to 5″ to life on its mainstage. The shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. matinee on March 1. Tickets are available online

MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will celebrate its 9th annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found Six Flags Fiesta Texas will celebrate its 9th annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online here

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: The final weekend of the rodeo will take place at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Several artists, including Nelly and Nate Smith, will appear this weekend. The final weekend of the rodeo will take place at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Several artists, including Nelly and Nate Smith, will appear this weekend. Click here for our latest rodeo coverage.

SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The zoo is celebrating its members throughout February by offering them exclusive perks, surprise giveaways, and free experiences. Members can enjoy daily zoo experience tickets for attractions, like train rides and kangaroo encounters, and they can bring a friend for free on select dates. For additional details, The zoo is celebrating its members throughout February by offering them exclusive perks, surprise giveaways, and free experiences. Members can enjoy daily zoo experience tickets for attractions, like train rides and kangaroo encounters, and they can bring a friend for free on select dates. For additional details, click here

TEXAS OPEN CHILI COOK-OFF: Trader’s Village will host the Texas Open Chili Cook-Off from Feb. 22-23. Judges are needed and must be 18 years of age or older. You can sign up under the Brown Expo before noon, according to the Trader’s Village Trader’s Village will host the Texas Open Chili Cook-Off from Feb. 22-23. Judges are needed and must be 18 years of age or older. You can sign up under the Brown Expo before noon, according to the Trader’s Village website

Friday, Feb. 21

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The game is taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, where the Spurs will play against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. as part of the I-35 Series game. Tickets can be purchased The game is taking place at the Moody Center in Austin, where the Spurs will play against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. as part of the I-35 Series game. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, Feb. 22

ALI SIDDIQ: The comedian will perform his “In the Shadows” tour at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “In the Shadows” tour at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART MARKET: The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host an The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum will host an art market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Villita.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FILM SERIES: The San Antonio Public Library will host a movie screening of The San Antonio Public Library will host a movie screening of “The Hate U Give” from noon to 2:20 p.m. at the Johnston Library, located at 6307 Sun Valley.

HELLO KITTY CAFE TRUCK: The The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make its appearance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at North Star Mall. Cash is not accepted at this event.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for its Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY: Get ready to “lime” up your glasses and “sip” into a refreshing drink for National Margarita Day. Several restaurants in the Alamo City will celebrate the day with plenty of deals and discounts. Get ready to “lime” up your glasses and “sip” into a refreshing drink for National Margarita Day. Several restaurants in the Alamo City will celebrate the day with plenty of deals and discounts. Click here for a list of some locations offering specials around town.

Sunday, Feb. 23

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

MARKERS MARKET: The Pearl will host its The Pearl will host its Markers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees can view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired wares.

SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: Bexar County residents can get an $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo during Bexar County residents can get an $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo during Locals Day on Sunday. The zoo’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

What’s trending: