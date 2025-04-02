Skip to main content
SA Live deals this week: Easter discounts & more

Week of March 31, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Adi Bear Sweets is offering 10 percent off Easter treats. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

KSAT rounded up some deals and special themed treats for the NCAA Men’s Final Four San Antonio. You can find them here.

Use the code EASTER10 on Adi Bear Sweets' Instagram page to get 10 percent off Easter orders.

Get 10 percent off Selena cakes through April with Cakes By Felicia.

Savvy Skills Coaching will give you 25 percent off a four-session package for coaching.

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

