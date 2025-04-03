Skip to main content
Haze icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - A Minecraft Show - Thursday, April 3, 2025

We get you ready for the Minecraft movie with games, crafts, themed treats & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: as seen on sa live, SA Live
Everything you need for your Minecraft party is right here in San Antonio! (SA Live, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we prepare you for the Minecraft movie with games, crafts, themed treats and more.

“A Minecraft Movie” hits theaters tomorrow, and since it’s such a popular video game, we want to know how it rates for you. Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite video game? Share your answer here, then look for it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of video games, there’s a game truck that will come to you for your next party. GameTruck San Antonio is here at the KSAT Studios with their truck filled with family fun!

Master crafter Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor shares three easy “mine-crafts” you can make with your family, including a TNT mini bowling game.

The Cake Shop heats things up with a burn-away cake that reveals a dreaded Minecraft character, and shows us how to make easy Minecraft cupcakes.

Keeping with our Minecraft theme, we’re mining for a fun Fiesta event filled with sparkly gems. Fiesta of Gems tells us more about their upcoming event.

Each year, FashionABLE puts on a show to benefit Spina Bifida Texas. We get a preview of this year’s production.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS