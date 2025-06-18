As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 18, 2025

VIP giraffe encounters are now available at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., bottle-feeding a baby giraffe for World Giraffe Week! Plus, we explore the world of the new Disney movie “Elio” with a UTSA astronomy professor and learn about a Juneteenth block party.

Our Question of the Day: Which baby animal do you wish you could cuddle?

Fiona got to cuddle a baby giraffe for World Giraffe Week! We see her bottle-feed this bouncing baby at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch and learn about their VIP giraffe tours.

Juneteenth celebrations are taking place all over San Antonio this week, and we learn about a block party coming up this Saturday. It’s all for a good cause: supporting the Dream Big Scholarship Fund.

The new Disney movie “Elio” comes out this Friday in theaters, and we dive into the intergalactic theme of the film with a UTSA astronomy professor.

Are you stuck in a rut? Author and San Antonian Wendy Valentine shares her seven-step framework to get unstuck with a Midlife Makeover.

It’s a magical Wednesday and magician Oscar Munoz joins us for a few tricks ahead of his appearance at the Magic Saloon downtown.

Hops & Hounds celebrates Pride Month with on-theme cocktails and fun for your pup. Our resident dog lover Robert Morin takes us there to meet an adoptable pup.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.