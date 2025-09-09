As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 9, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s Self-Improvement Month! How to work on your toxic productivity, plus popular authentic Mexican food, trending bath bombs, Hawaiian burgers and more.

Our Question of the Day: How are you locking in this September for self-improvement? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

We’re all looking for a balance between our lives and our work, and author Israa Nasir tackles that topic in her book, “Toxic Productivity.” We dive into the struggle in our chat with Nasir today.

Fiona takes us to Mi Familia at The Rim for an authentic Mexican dish so popular people won’t stop asking for it. We also learn more about La Familia Cortez Restaurants’ El Grito & Civic Ceremony this Friday at Historic Market Square.

You’ve never had burgers like these before. Jen takes us to Unko Maui’s Burgers for ono food and aloha vibes.

Soothe your skin with all-natural, family-made products. Pure Ahh! makes beautifully scented bath bombs, body butters and toilet fizzers to help take care of yourself and your bathroom.

Have you voted in the 2025 CowParade San Antonio Community Cow contest? You can vote for your favorite cow here.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.