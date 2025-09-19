As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 19, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., spooky season is here in an encore episode from Six Flags Fiesta Texas, where Fright Fest is going strong.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite scary movie? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas runs select nights through Nov. 2. This morning, we check out what’s new this year, including haunted mazes, interactive lanterns, shows and all of your favorite haunted houses and entertainment from years past.

Next weekend is the House of Insanity: No Escape horror wrestling event at Retama Park in Selma. Jen gives us a preview of what to expect at this zombie wrestler mash-up this Saturday.

She’s an incredible local gymnast and she needs your help to win Athlete of the Year. Jen introduces us to Delihla Garza from Boerne and shares how you can vote for her to be a top athlete.

There’s a new spot in San Antonio where caffeine, bites and video games come to play. Jada heads to Bytes Cafe to check out how to get in touch with your inner gamer (and foodie).

Disco cowgirl is so trendy it has its own San Antonio bar! We take you inside Howdy, Sore Loser for all the cowboy and football season fun.

It’s part apothecary, part café and part modern general store where you’ll find local tea and high-quality goods. We check out the new Wildcraft General near downtown San Antonio, and learn about its roots.

Have you voted in the 2025 CowParade San Antonio Community Cow contest? You can vote for your favorite cow here.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.