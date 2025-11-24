Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 24, 2025

Vertical movie stars, Charlie Brown in SA, chic holiday hairstyles, clay jewelry & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Nicole Mattox and Seth Edeen star in ReelShort app vertical dramas. (ReelShort App, ReelShort App)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., vertical movie stars, Charlie Brown in SA, chic holiday hairstyles, clay jewelry and more.

Vertical drama star Nicole Mattox from Schertz, and her costar, Seth Edeen, are here to talk about the new and convenient wave in entertainment.

Get in the Christmas spirit with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” live at the Magik Theatre. Bring the whole family and watch the show until Dec. 24. With hit songs like “Christmas Time is Here,” this show is perfect for anyone who wants to see this timeless cartoon come to life.

Question of the Day: What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Are you looking for holiday gifts that are made with love? Look no further than DEZYNR, the handmade polymer clay jewelry shop. Shipped straight from San Antonio, DEZYNR is perfect for gift giving.

‘Tis the season for chic hairstyles! The Real Her Salon is here to showcase hairstyles that will elevate your look for the holidays.

Burn the holiday calories with Trufit Athletic Clubs. Their eighth location opens at Lockhill Village early next year. From relax and recovery rooms to a women’s only workout area, this gym has it all.

Baptist Medical Network teaches us about healthcare deductibles and the importance of not delaying surgeries.

St. Mary Magdalen Dual Language Catholic School is named a finalist for the prestigious Yass Prize, known as the “Pulitzer of Education.” We learn more today.

We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

