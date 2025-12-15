As seen on SA Live - Monday, December 15, 2025

The Wonder Theatre's cast of "The Sound of Music."

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., one of the most popular musicals of all time comes to San Antonio! Plus, holiday waffle bar and appetizer recipes, a coffee truck with a heartwarming mission and more.

Want to make your Christmas morning meal fun? We learn how to make a holiday waffle bar with Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor.

Beef Loving Texans shares a fun and easy holiday appetizer recipe your family will love. You can check it out here.

Bird Bakery rolled out its holiday treats, including sugar cookies and decadent cupcakes. We take you there for a taste.

Sing it with us, the hills are alive with “The Sound of Music”! The popular musical is showing at Wonder Theatre now through Dec. 23. Fiona takes us there for a sneak peek.

Rising STARS Coffee Truck, operated by SA Life Academy, is a nonprofit supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our own Java Jen takes us there for a sip and to learn more about this coffee truck for a cause.

The book “Love the Teen You Have” by Dr. Ann-Louise T. Lockhart, PsyD, ABPP, aims to help parents through their journey with teen kids. Jada sits down with Dr. Lockhart to chat about parenting struggles, tips and how her book can help.

Methodist Healthcare and the San Antonio Zoo officially launched the Methodist Healthcare Health Walk this October. It’s the beginning of an ongoing partnership focused on promoting health, wellness and family engagement within the community, and Fiona takes us there for a stroll.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour is coming to San Antonio, and you have a chance to win a pair of first-row tickets to the concert on Dec. 21, 2025, at Frost Bank Center! Enter the sweepstakes here.

