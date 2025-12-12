Holiday mini beef meatball skewers

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a classic recipe with holiday flavors and a Texas twist. These mini meatballs are an easy-to-make snack that will impress your family and friends.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 cup grated fresh zucchini

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 red bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 green bell peppers, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 can (16 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine ground beef, zucchini, egg, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs. Alternately thread meatballs, red peppers, green peppers and onions onto each of twelve 6-inch skewers. Place skewers on shallow-rimmed baking sheet. Cooking Tip: Cover shallow-rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy clean-up.

Bake in 400°F oven 22 to 25 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatball registers 160°F.Tip Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine cranberry sauce and barbecue sauce in medium saucepan; simmer 5 minutes or until flavors are blended. Drizzle sauce over skewers or serve as dipping sauce, if desired.

