As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 16, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a Spurs suite giveaway, a trip to Holiday Hideaway at Chicken N Pickle, holiday catering and more.

It’s game day! Give a shout-out to the Spurs and show your team spirit here, then look for your comments and photos today on the show.

Recommended Videos

DJ’s Bar & Grill is going all out this holiday season, with refreshed menu items, seasonal treats and a family-friendly atmosphere. Anyone who follows their Instagram and sends a DM will receive a code to use today through Dec. 21 for a 10% coupon. And attention all Spurs fans! DJ’s will give one lucky follower the chance to win a suite experience for two at the Jan. 3 Spurs game, complete with complimentary food and drinks. Just follow DJ’s on Instagram or Facebook, and follow the contest instructions.

Chicken N Pickle is hosting Holiday Hideaway, a pop-up bar experience with 12 festive cocktails and a build-your-own hot chocolate bar. For the younger guests, Brunch with Santa is the perfect event to take pictures with Santa for free on Dec. 21. We give you a sneak peek.

Peace of Cake, the San Antonio-based catering company, offers customizable catering with thoughtful flavor combinations for families, corporations and special events around Texas, perfect for holiday gatherings. Watch today to see what’s on the menu.

Join Jada at La Cantera Mall as she gets all the best holiday fashion and shopping tips from Fashion Santa.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour is coming to San Antonio, and you have a chance to win a pair of first-row tickets to the concert on Dec. 21, 2025, at Frost Bank Center! Enter the sweepstakes here.

Cold weather means dry soil and possibly foundation problems. You can avoid structural issues with help from Groundworks. We’ll show you what to watch out for.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.