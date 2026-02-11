As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 11, 2026

You can find these heart-shaped Alamo Candy Company boxes for your sweetheart at H-E-B.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., date night done right, four sweet spots to treat your Valentine, puro San Antonio Valentine’s treats, spooky fun for sweethearts, magic and more.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, some people give flowers or candy, others give an act of service or do a date night. Our Question of the Day: What’s your out-of-the-box Valentine’s gift idea? Let us know here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood is a classic San Antonio date night spot, but it really does things up right for Valentine’s Day. Jada takes us there for a bite.

Jen takes us to four sweet spots where you can treat your Valentine this week:

Want a puro San Antonio gift for your special someone? Alamo Candy Company has just the thing for you, plus super spicy cherry bombs! You can even find them at H-E-B. Jen takes us there for a sample.

Curious Twins Tours and Events is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with some spooky offerings and tours. Fiona takes us there for a haunt.

Magician Joan Dukore is performing this week at The Magic Saloon. Get ready to be amazed with some of her tricks during this morning’s show.

Tennessee Williams’ timeless play “The Glass Menagerie” comes to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and we chat with one of the actors in this special production.

Plus, how to keep your home cozy with your local expert, Cowboys AC & Heating.

