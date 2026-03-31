As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 31, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Tina Turner musical star, Easter Sunday sweets, win free Disney on Ice tickets and more.

Our question of the day: Which Disney character are you? Take this test and tell us who you got here. Look for the results this morning on the show.

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The Tina Turner musical comes to San Antonio. Staring in the new play, Darilyn Burtley gives away how she prepared to play the queen of rock.

Need some sweet treats for this Easter Sunday? Temi’s Bakery show’s us four pcture perfect Easter-themed deserts.

We’re giving away a family four pack of tickets to Disney on Ice. Click to find out how to enter.

We’re live at Window World this morning, talking to the team who doesn’t just stand behind their windows about some special deals for you.

Need art to brighten your day, plan a visit to In the Eye of the Beholder art gallery displaying local artist Dlani Middleton‘s best work.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.