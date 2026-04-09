As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 9, 2026 - Fiesta Feasts, 2000’s heartthrob Ashely Parker, National Public Health Day & child abuse prevention Disney Jollywood Nights food and drinks (Disney Parks Blog) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., 2000’s heartthrob Ashely Parker, Fiesta Feasts, National Public Health Day and child abuse prevention.
He was a 2000s teen heartthrob from the series “Making the Band,” star of broadway productions Wicked and Hairspray. Ashely Parker is here to talk about
High Level Science, supplements to support energy, recovery and long-term health.
April is Child Abuse Prevention month and if you want to impact the life of a child by becoming a CASA Volunteer Advocate sign up for an information session or make a donation
here. Graze and Wine is bringing us a Fiesta Feast live in studio this morning. This is just some of the delicious eats they cater to San Antonio.
It’s national
Public Health Day and we’re learning how to stay protected against STI’s from Metro Health.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
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