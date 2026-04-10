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SA Live

Mexican-Style Street Corn with Chori-Mayo

Recipe from Hess Street Foods

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Hess Street Foods (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Fiesta season - bring your favorite festival food home with this smoky, buttery take on classic Mexican street corn. It’s finished with creamy chori-mayo, crumbly cheese, and a bright touch of chile and lime. It will be the most popular treat at your Fiesta event.

Ingredients:

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  • 6 ears of corn, husked
  • 2 tablespoon of butter
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Abuela’s Original Chorizo Seasoning Paste (Hess Street Foods)
  • ½ cup queso fresco or cotija cheese, crumbled
  • 1–2 teaspoons chile + lime powder (such as Tajín or similar)
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions:

Boil the corn. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the corn for about 5–7 minutes, until tender.

Roast the corn. Remove from the water and brush with butter. Place the corn on a hot skillet or grill pan and roast for a few minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred.

Make the chori-mayo in a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with Abuela’s Original Chorizo Seasoning Paste until smooth.

Build the elote. Spread the warm corn with chori-mayo, then sprinkle with crumbled queso fresco or cotija cheese. Dust with chile + lime powder.

Serve & Finish with a fresh squeeze of lime and enjoy.

Enjoy more recipes from Hess Street Foods.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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