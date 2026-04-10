Mexican-Style Street Corn with Chori-Mayo

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Fiesta season - bring your favorite festival food home with this smoky, buttery take on classic Mexican street corn. It’s finished with creamy chori-mayo, crumbly cheese, and a bright touch of chile and lime. It will be the most popular treat at your Fiesta event.

Ingredients:

Recommended Videos

6 ears of corn, husked

2 tablespoon of butter

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Abuela’s Original Chorizo Seasoning Paste (Hess Street Foods)

½ cup queso fresco or cotija cheese, crumbled

1–2 teaspoons chile + lime powder (such as Tajín or similar)

1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions:

Boil the corn. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the corn for about 5–7 minutes, until tender.

Roast the corn. Remove from the water and brush with butter. Place the corn on a hot skillet or grill pan and roast for a few minutes, turning occasionally, until lightly charred.

Make the chori-mayo in a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with Abuela’s Original Chorizo Seasoning Paste until smooth.

Build the elote. Spread the warm corn with chori-mayo, then sprinkle with crumbled queso fresco or cotija cheese. Dust with chile + lime powder.

Serve & Finish with a fresh squeeze of lime and enjoy.

Enjoy more recipes from Hess Street Foods.