As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Fiesta fits, inside with the Burbank band, Fiesta fashion tips, Morgans Wonderlands new Inspiration Island, a deal for wheels and more. Image Avenue fiesta outfits (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 - Fiesta fits, inside with the Burbank band, Fiesta fashion tips, Morgans new Inspiration Island, a deal for wheels and more.
Jen and Jada get a wardrobe change at Image Avenue where they find their Fiesta fits.
Battle of Flowers features over 3,000 students performing at the Alamo Stadium and we get some insight from one of the bands from Burbank.
Fashion guru Jules Aldaz who never let’s us down is giving us some fiesta style tips.
We learn about the food, the park and the amenities of Morgans Wonderland’s latest addition Morgans Inspiration Island.
With service that treats you like family even long after you drive away in your new ride, South San Antonio Buick GMC has specials on tires and a way to get fiesta medal.
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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