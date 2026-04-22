As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 22, 2026 The oldest Mexican restaurant in SA, band festival sneak peek, repairing roofs after storm damage & Fiesta medals LA FONDA ON MAIN (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. - We visit a restaurant serving SA since 1932, a local High School band is getting ready for the Fiesta spotlight, A local expert is ready to help if your roof has storm damage and how you can get some limited edition Fiesta medals for free. La Fonda on Main might just be the oldest Mexican restaurant in the city. We find out how they keep their menu fresh after decades.
Clark High School is stepping into the spotlight at the
Battle of Flowers Band Festival. They are one of the featured bands & they give us a sneak peek at what we can expect from their show.
Spring is the season for wild weather & if you get hail or storm damage
Storm-Tex can help not only repair your roof but navigate tricky insurance companies.
Fiesta fun can take a turn for the worse if you’re not careful.
Baptist Health System shares a few things to keep in mind to make sure you stay health & safe this season. Plus, they’re offering a chance to win their Fiesta medals for free. Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating shares some quick tips for keeping the air quality fresh & clean in your home.
You can save a life by becoming
a living donor. We hear from one transplant recipient about the ups and downs of the transplant journey & why more donors are always needed.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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