As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 9, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., we sample the selection from Chicken Salad Chick as they open their new location in Boerne.

Plus, check out Perrito Lindo for all your summer dog must-haves. Our producer, Robert Morin, takes us inside for a tour.

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Plus, how would you like to never visit a dentist again? Stone Ridge Dental is sharing their life-changing testimonials after dental implants help build confidence.

Impress your guests with summer grazing from Graze and Wine. The woman-owned business offers catering services and she will soon open a new storefront, Dalton on the Green at Providence by the Green.

All that and more on SA Live today.