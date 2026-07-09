As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 9, 2026 Chicken Salad Chick opens in Boerne, Perrito Lindo dog must-haves, life-changing dental implants & summer grazing graze and wine (KSAT, KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., we sample the selection from Chicken Salad Chick as they open their new location in Boerne.
Plus, check out
Perrito Lindo for all your summer dog must-haves. Our producer, Robert Morin, takes us inside for a tour.
Plus, how would you like to never visit a dentist again?
Stone Ridge Dental is sharing their life-changing testimonials after dental implants help build confidence.
Impress your guests with summer grazing from
Graze and Wine. The woman-owned business offers catering services and she will soon open a new storefront, Dalton on the Green at Providence by the Green.
All that and more on SA Live today.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Jen Tobias-Struski headshot
Jen Tobias-Struski is a proud San Antonian who celebrates her hometown every day as a co-host on SA Live. With an Emmy Award-winning background in journalism, Jen is dedicated to showcasing the positive people making a difference in the Alamo City.
A graduate of Southwest High School and St. Mary’s University, Jen has deep roots in San Antonio.
The dangerous and demanding conditions of Texas oil fields The City Wants to Make Voting Easier Man fires gun at neighbors — deputies respond with deadly force She stole an ambulance — with medics AND a patient still inside No Fanfare, No Drama — But Don't Call It Retirement SAPD Fired Sergeant After She Reported Lieutenant's Conduct As Part of Toyota's Billion Dollar Expansion Neighbors Want a Seat at the Table The Day A Daughter Found Her Mom Some San Antonio neighborhoods are way hotter than others — here's why Rabies cases are surging in Bexar County — here's what to watch for CDC warns of gut parasite spreading across 17 states Is this highway construction making things MORE dangerous? Nearly 100 Years Old and Surviving a Flood Naked What you need to know before lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July 'Organized Chaos': Inside a Flood Rescue You Won't Forget SA Firefight becomes U.S. citizen but the process is unpredictable What You Need to Know Before Hitting Canyon Lake This Weekend The radio network that could save your life on the Guadalupe Faith, answers and kindness help family endure year after daughter's death at Camp Mystic Previous video Next video