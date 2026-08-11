Skip to main content
Clear icon
100º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Body camera footage shows violent confrontation between Michelle Barrientes Vela’s sons, SAPD
Boerne heads to Little League World Series after judge dissolves temporary restraining order
‘Women are the downfall of men’: Video captures SAPD officer’s comment during domestic violence call
SAFD firefighter arrested, placed on administrative duty, department says
3 suspects arrested in connection with deadly northeast Bexar County shooting, affidavits say
13-year-old boy arrested, charged with capital murder in 2025 shooting on West Side
H-E-B products recalled over possible salmonella contamination in jalapeños
Man killed after being pinned between two trucks at East Side truck rental agency, SAPD says
DPS: Man with active warrant attempts to flee troopers, causes four-vehicle crash downtown
When a Texas School Police Officer Got ‘Riled Up’ Over a Defiant Teen

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

Back-to-School Boost Week: Day 2

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Jugo (2026)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Back-to-School Boost Week moves to the pitch & healthy breakfast & lunch ideas.

It’s all about a healthy start this week & San Antonio FC is feeling the vibe. We head to Toyota Field to get a preview of their Health & Wellness night. Jen also gets some soccer tips from the pros.

Recommended Videos

Jugo Acai & Juice Bar shows us some easy ideas for a healthy back-to-school breakfast.

JTA Wellness is back - this time it’s a lunch makeover. They show how bento boxes can make lunch time fun & healthier.

City of San Antonio Metro Health’s Let’s Grow Together campaign is an initiative that connects pregnant women, parents, caregivers, and families with programs, resources, and information that support healthy pregnancies and the well-being of infants, children, and adolescents. We find out how parents can connect with these resources.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.