As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Back-to-School Boost Week moves to the pitch & healthy breakfast & lunch ideas.

It’s all about a healthy start this week & San Antonio FC is feeling the vibe. We head to Toyota Field to get a preview of their Health & Wellness night. Jen also gets some soccer tips from the pros.

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