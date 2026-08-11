As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

JTA Wellness is back - this time it’s a lunch makeover. They show how bento boxes can make lunch time fun & healthier.
City of San Antonio Metro Health’s Let’s Grow Together campaign is an initiative that connects pregnant women, parents, caregivers, and families with programs, resources, and information that support healthy pregnancies and the well-being of infants, children, and adolescents. We find out how parents can connect with these resources.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.