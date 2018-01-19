Amazing talent from teen violinist...

SAN ANTONIO - “I love playing more modern music, like “Despacito” I really don’t like the classical music,” Rivera said.

He thanks mom for pushing him and not giving him an option when it came to learning an instrument at just four years old.

“I wouldn’t have played the violin if it wasn’t for my mother. I asked for a set of drums and she got me a little box and I opened it and it was a violin, so I was like ‘okay, I guess I’ll play this’ and it was the best choice,” Rivera said.

His family, particularly his mother, didn’t give him much of a choice despite a little push back as a 4-year-old.

“In my case, I give him the violin and I didn’t give him an option,” Gabriela Rivera said.

Aaron plans on studying to be a neurosurgeon, but in the meantime he will follow his passion for playing music and no music sheets are required.

“I do not like reading music,” he says. “I just listen and then I feel it and then I play.”

