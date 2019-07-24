Be forever happy with Forever Petals by Vee

SAN ANTONIO - Forever Petals by Vee creates extravagant flower arrangements that are great for any special occasion or decoration for your home. The incredible assortments are made only using card stock. Since 2009, Vee has been using her artistic talent to add a personal and beautiful touch to her customers' lives.

Lucky for her customers, Vee has no problem sharing her talent with others. She makes many online tutorials for people to follow at home so they can make their own flowers to spice up their next event or home decoration. She also now has an Etsy store that sells helpful templates to make the paper folding process easier and more efficient.

For more information on Forever Petals by Vee visit her on Instagram, Facebook and Etsy!

