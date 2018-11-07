Get ready to get cheesy -- the Grilled Cheese Festival is here this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar Kitchens and Benjie's Munch Truck share their recipes for the ultimate in grilled cheese goodness.

Bexar Kitchens vs. Benjie's Munch Truck & Restaurant

It was a grilled cheese competition on set and everyone walked away a winner. Treva Chadwell, chef at Bexar Kitchens, and Chef Benjie, owner of Benjie's Munch Truck & Restaurant, stopped by Market Square to show their new grilled cheese recipes.

Not only is Chadwell's recipe a twist on the comfort food fave, but she cooks her sandwich differently, too. No stovetop needed for her. Instead, she uses a waffle iron to press the sandwich and cook it evenly on both sides.

Chadwell chooses mayo over butter to spread onto the bread, then tops it with tender cooked pork butt, slaw and, of course, cheese. You can learn this recipe and many others from Chadwell herself, as she is a culinary instructor at Central Market.

In a more traditional manner, Chef Benjie cooked his grilled cheese in a skillet with plenty of margarine to toast his bread. His sandwich comes with a spinach and artichoke spread, fresh spinach and crispy bacon.

You can try his sandwich and much more by stopping by Benjie's restaurant or by following his food truck! At the moment Benjie is offering more than a great a menu of food. He has a super easy giveaway going on as well. Go to his Facebook page, comment saying you liked him on SA Live and you'll receive a free t-shirt (shown below) saying--"That's too much bacon -Said no one ever."

Grilled Cheese Festival

Chefs Benjie and Chadwell will cook up their delicious sandwiches for you to sample this weekend at the inaugural Grilled Cheese Festival. It's going to be happening this Saturday, November 10th, from 1 - 4 p.m.

Nearly a dozen other vendors will be participating in the festival. Children ages 12 and younger will get in free. General admission and VIP tickets are currently for sale. Hurry because the event is expected to sell out and you don't want to miss it!

