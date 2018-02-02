Get 'Kozy' with this pulled pork & Mexican-style street corn grilled cheese

SAN ANTONIO - Tucker’s Kozy Korner has been serving up delicious food in San Antonio since the 1940’s.

Now - the iconic San Antonio eatery is ready to open their doors for lunch showcasing their Mexican-style street corn pulled pork grilled cheese sandwich.

Thick slices of bread from the Bread Box, a local bakery, get toasted in a cast iron pan.

Two different kinds of cheese, Mexican -style street corn and achiote pulled pork get added on top.

The sandwich gets set inside a salamander where the cheese finishes melting.

The grilled cheese is cut in half and served along with beef fat fried tater tots topped with cojita cheese, spicy aioli and chopped cilantro.

The grilled cheese is a creation of owner and award-winning San Antonio chef Jeff White.

“I feel like I’ve come full circle as a chef,” said White. “I found my niche, my comfort zone, what I really like to cook is Southern, good home-style food.”

The menu shares the spotlight with their house specialty - the Tucker’s double-double.

Two 44 farms ground beef patties and seared in a cast iron pan with buns from the Bread Box.

Two slices of cheddar cheese top each patty in the pan and they get stacked and placed in the salamander to finish melting.

Mustard, mayonnaise and chopped white onions cover the buns. The patties and cheese get added on top and shredded lettuce, tomatoes and house-made pickles finish it off.

The burger gets served with a side of beef fat fried house-cut French fries that are pre-seasoned with fresh parmesan added on top.

The bar is serving up fun, delicious cocktails and the atmosphere is relaxed.

Tucker's Kozy Korner is located at 1338 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205.

Tucker's Kozy Korner is located at 1338 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205.

