Luminaria Arts Festival - DON'T MISS IT

SAN ANTONIO - Luminaria Arts Festival

Luminaria is an organization that created the annual event, the Luminaria Arts Festival . Luminaria works to help artists connect with the city through performances and visual art. The City of San Antonio sponsors the event to help people get in touch with their creative side.

It’s a weekend of dynamic art! Saturday, Nov. 10, will feature an after-dark festival of contemporary arts from 7 p.m. to midnight. Sunday , Nov. 11, will feature a community arts day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. , including brunch with the artists, artist workshops, vendors and more! Sunday will also feature a special evening performance by Agarita at Mission San Jose from 4 to 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family to enjoy a weekend filled with music, art and fun!

