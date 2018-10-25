Alamo City Comic Con starts Friday

SAN ANTONIO - If you love all things related to comic books, super heroes and pop culture icons, be sure to head down Friday to the Alamo City Comic Con!

Alamo City Comic Con is one of the largest comic conventions in the U.S. and welcomes over 100,000 fans each year.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood will make appearances, sign autographs and take photo-ops with fans, and of course the famous Hulk actor, Lou Ferrigno, will be at Alamo City Comic Con.

Alamo City Comic Con appearances include:

Arnold Schwarzeneggar

Rick Moranis

Jeff Goldblum

William Shatner

Neve Campbell

John Cusack

Show hours

Friday, Oct. 26 (3-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 27 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 28 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

VIP gets in 30 minutes early

For "The Office" fans, Oscar (played by Oscar Nunez) and Meredith (played by Kate Flannery) will be attending as well, along with special appearances by "The Game of Thrones" cast.

See who will be at Alamo City Comic Con and purchase tickets at alamocitycomiccon.com.

Information courtesy of Alamo City Comic Con.

