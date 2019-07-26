Briscoe Western Art Museum celebrates National Day of the Cowboy with free event

SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum is celebrating National Day of the Cowboy with a free family event to enjoy tomorrow!

National Day of the Cowboy embraces the preservation of America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage.

This free, family-friendly event features indoor and outdoor activities, music, crafts, games, museum tours, live music and food trucks.

"The National Day of the Cowboy is the fourth Saturday of July every single year. It's actually a national holiday," said Meredith Balzen, marketing coordinator at Briscoe Western Art Museum. "We celebrate it by having a free public event."

National Day of the Cowboy event

Date: Saturday, July 27

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free event for the public

For more information, visit briscoemuseum.org or call 210-299-4499.

Sponsored article by Briscoe Western Art Museum.

