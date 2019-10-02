San Antonio native Ally Brooke is on 'Dancing with the Stars'

SAN ANTONIO - Ally Brooke is a San Antonio native and she's currently on the uber-popular show "Dancing With the Stars."
She's also a member of the hit girl group Fifth Harmony.
Brooke chatted it up with SA Live's Fiona Gorostiza Monday and gave a shout out to her favorite San Antonio breakfast taco joint, in addition to thanking her Alamo City supporters.
"Thank you so much for all the love, it means the world," Brooke said.
